Statement Cardi B in Toronto upset the audience (PHOTOS)

Loading...

People are really upset about the speech Cardi B on festivals Veld in Toronto. It was supposed to be headlining the event this weekend.

It all started with the fact that 26-year-old singer was late for his speech for 40 minutes, when they reached the scene after 10pm and briefly mentioning that she was not allowed into the country, she began the performance.

The EDM festival at Downsview Park a fixed end time is 11 PM, so that Cardi B had time only to perform their main hits.

And when she represented her Clout song, recorded with husband and rapper Offset, it turned out that he couldn’t come to Canada.

But instead it brought to the stage their one year old daughter by the name of Kulture and sang to her, “Everyone wanna be lit”.

And when it came to songs Bodak Yellow, reparse had to sing it without music, as everything is turned off in accordance with the rules on the completion of the festival. However, she and her dancers finished the song, despite turning off the music.