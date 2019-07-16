States that spend more and less money for residents
The main issue in American politics – the proper size and functions of government. The diversity of views on this matter by not only the national political discourse, but also a wide range of costs at the level of States and local authorities.
Local governments build parks and libraries, to maintain law and order, as well as clean and maintain the road. They manage municipal waste disposal systems, and they are instructed to teach our children. The state government also ensures the well-being of the residents through various programs of support. Larger urban areas also provide a public transport system.
Differences in expenditure per capita at the state level and at the local level due to the priorities of local voters, economic conditions, and often their geographical location and local climate.
24/7 Wall St. checked the data on expenditures per capita from the census Bureau of the United States, to determine how much each state spends on residents.
As a rule, in States with higher costs living residents with higher incomes. Many of the States with the highest expenditures per capita are also the wealthiest States. It is not surprising, as higher incomes provide a stronger tax base, and States with high costs are often the same States where Americans pay the most taxes — although taxes on individuals are not the only source of government revenues.
Below are the five States with the lowest and highest costs for residents.
The States that spend the least on the residents
- Idaho
Expenditures per capita: $430 7
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $2 627 (21)
Employees of the local government: 15.1% of labor force (17th place)
Average family income: $225 52 (11th place)
- GA
Expenditures per capita: $7 971
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $2 150 (11)
Employees of the local government: 12,9% of the workforce (15th place)
Average family income: $183 56 (19th place)
- FL
Expenditures per capita: $8 113
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $1 917 (4th place)
Employees of the local government: 10,9% of the labour force (4th place)
Average family income: $52 594 (12th place)
- Nevada
Expenditures per capita: $8 347
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $2 877 (20th place)
Employees of the local government: 10.0% of the workforce (the lowest in USA)
Average family income: $58 003 (25th place)
- AZ
Expenditures per capita: $8 509
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $1 979 (6th place)
Employees of the local government: 12.4% of workforce (9th place)
Average family income: $56 581 (23)
States that spend most on the residents
- CA
Expenditures per capita: $13 650
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $3 936 (8th place)
Employees of the local government: 13.6% of the labour force (23)
Average family income: $71 of $ 805 (8th place)
- North Dakota
Expenditures per capita: $14 240
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $4 587 (4th place)
Employees of the local government: 16.8% of the labour force (7th place)
Average family income: $61 843 (18th place)
- New York
Expenditures per capita: $16,778
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $4 014 (6th place)
Employees of the local government: 14.1% of the labour force (24)
Average family income: $64 894 (14)
- Wyoming
Expenditures per capita: $17 195
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $2 847 (23)
Employees of the local government: 21.1% of the workforce (the highest in the USA)
Average family income: $60 434 (19th place)
- Alaska
Expenditures per capita: $21 309
Fees state and local taxes per capita: $1 608 (lowest in USA)
Employees of the local government: 19,8% of the workforce (2nd place)
Average family income: $73 181 (7th place)