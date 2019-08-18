States with the most expensive and cheapest public colleges
Prospective College students seeking affordable public education, should pay attention to West Virginia.
According to analysis by HeyTutor, West Virginia has some of the most affordable public colleges, average net price of a year of study in which 389 is 10 dollars, says Fox Business.
Used in the study net price — the price with the average grant or scholarship aid received by the student. Their sum, the researchers deducted from the stated average College tuition.
Meanwhile, the state with the most expensive public colleges was recognized as new Hampshire, the average net price of a year of study there is 22 090 dollars.
The average US net price of a year of training at the state University is 14 558 dollars, accounting for about 72% of the average declared value of education.
HeyTutor studied prices in public colleges 4-year training programs, excluding the educational institution, which is available only online training. As the price was taken as the full cost of a year of training for students from the state in which is located the College. The average price of education in each state was determined on the basis of data from the Integrated database on higher education (NCES-IPEDS) National center for education statistics, and State Association leaders in higher education during the 2016-2017 academic year (latest available data).
To determine the average net price, HeyTutor deducted the average amount of grant or scholarship aid from the total cost of the training and assess the results of each state.
States with the most expensive public colleges:
- New Hampshire — average net price year of training: $22 090
- Pennsylvania — $21 130
- Vermont — $18 591
- Massachusetts — $18 416
- South Carolina — $18 179
- Ohio — $17 927
- Colorado — $17 783
- Virginia — $17 638
- Connecticut — $17 320
- South Dakota — $17 151
States with the most affordable public colleges:
- West Virginia — the average net price year of training: $10 389
- New Mexico — $10 877
- Alaska — $11 340
- New York- $11 393
- Indiana — $11 755
- Utah — $12 254
- California — $12 336
- North Carolina — $12 542
- Washington, DC — $12 830
- Texas — $12 838