Station 19 season 2: Two firemen victims of a serious accident and a new couple in the next episodes on TF1
It’s Wednesday night, and it’s time to discover what awaits you in the next episodes of Station 19 season 2 on TF1.
This week in Station 19 season 2 on TF1, you discovered Travis’s deep trauma following the accident that nearly cost him his life. We were also able to get a little more acquainted with the new captain of the barracks, Sullivan, who is rather very strict. In the next episodes aired in France, we will learn more about its past. He, who was a good friend with Chief Lucas Ripley in the past, has finally held him responsible for his wife’s death, even if it is not true, since she was the victim of a serious accident and nobody could have saved her. In addition, Sullivan will offer us an important confrontation with the firemen of the barracks and especially Andy, that he will reframe for his past behavior … Before proposing to him to go to drink a coffee!Level approach, we will also attend that of the chef Lucas Ripley and Victoria Hughes, who will succumb to the temptation and sleep together . A new couple is created at the fire department!
In the next episodes of Station 19 season 2 on TF1 , we will also face a very sad Ben Warren, in break with Miranda Bailey (the broadcast being shifted with that of Gray’s Anatomy in France). Fortunately, he can count on the support of Jack and Miller, who will invite him to stay at the roommate. Firefighters will also face extreme rescues, and indeed, Ben Warren could lose his life in a house on fire to save children without oxygen! In parallel, Andy and Sullivan will intervene for a car accident, but a storm will break out in Seattle and their ambulance will be projected down a cliff, leaving us in full suspense. The two firefighters, victims of this serious car accident, will they escape unscathed? Mystery. While waiting to see all this, check out our interview with Greg Germann, who confides on the future of his character Tom Koracick in Gray’s Anatomy season 16.