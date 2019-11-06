Statistics of expenditure and consumption during the canadian Halloween (PHOTOS)

More than 14 million homes in Canada handed out candy Thursday at a Halloween party, which is still a favorite holiday of Canadians.

A study conducted by Field Agent, marketing research company, found that when it comes to the consumption of sweets for Halloween, then 80% of people buy them for distribution, and 11% buy for myself.

The study also revealed that three of the most popular places for stocking up on trick-or-treating on Halloween, are Costco, Walmart and Real Canadian Superstore.

It also became known that on average, Canadians are buying 237 treats for the family. On average, Canadians expect their doors for the evening will be 54 children, and each of them will take approximately 3 treats.

The most popular treats are chocolate, candy and chips.

The study also found out that another area in which increased consumption during the celebration of Halloween is costumes for Pets. In North America the costumes of dogs, cats and other Pets spent half a billion dollars. This is two times more than 10 years ago.

The police asked to check carefully the edible objects that the children have collected during Halloween, since this year, the cases falling into the baby basket of candy and brownies with marijuana.