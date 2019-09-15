“Statuette”: lorac delighted fans figure in a dress of emerald color (photo)
Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, surprised recently by the new man, continues to delight fans with new songs and new outfits.
So, a few hours ago the singer published in Instagram photo taken on the eve of the concert in one of the Russian cities.
For him, the singer wore an emerald green glittering dress with beige inserts and shoes on high heels.
First photo responded the friend of the singer, renowned gymnast Liliya Podkopayeva.
No less hot was reviews others followers: “Wow-wow! Easy, chic!”, “poetry”, “Ocheeen beautiful, Successful concert and a good night”, “you’re so pretty! Good evening! I hope your face will come a smile!” “Statuette”, “what a beauty? Good reception in Naryan-Mar!”.
Some of the users began to ask Ani about the new songs and concerts: “When the Duo with Lazarev? You promised,” Caroline, and when the video for the song “I’m in love”?”
Traditionally filed your voice and the haters who think the dress is too revealing: “Dress ugly”, “Very vulgar dress. Why?”.
But these “guardians of morality” was in the absolute minority.
To mitigate the unpleasant feeling from their critics one of the fans decided to dedicate Ani Lorak a few poetic lines:
“Absolute perfection
dark brown hair
the peace, the bliss of the touch of hands.”
Louder than any cry of your heart knocking,
he will be my personal compass when lost suddenly.⠀
Your body is a natural cocoon, inside a languishing spring,
trees are blooming and Windows wide open when you’re in love.”⠀
So the whole evening for the singer, obviously, failed.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ani Lorak and Sergey Lazarev again fueled the romance rumors by posting a new photo. The Network started talking about a romantic relationship stars after Caroline posted a spectacular shot from Sergei. On it the singer posing in a shiny red jumpsuit with a deep neckline, Sergey — in a bright pantsuit.
