Status the marathon was cancelled due to coronavirus
One of the six major world marathons, Tokyo Marathon, canceled because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus, according to irunning.com.ua.
For this reason 38 thousand runners from around the world got the news, the newspaper notes.
In Japan, including Tokyo, were confirmed cases of infection COVID-19 (coronavirus). In this regard, the organizers of major was made a tough decision on the partial abolition of the marathon to ensure the safety of participants.
The organizers have decided to cancel a massive race, not to participate palletnye athletes, fans, members of charitable programs and fully cancelled the launch of 10 km.
However, the Tokyo marathon, scheduled for Sunday, March 1, will be held for elite runners (200 participants), as well as for runners in wheelchairs.