‘Stay at home’: what the US States imposed a regime of isolation and what it means for residents
States and districts across the country struggle with population movements due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus infection. Some officials have imposed in their regions orders to “shelter in place” (shelter-in-place), others advised the residents to “stay home” (stay-at-home). The directives vary depending on location, but usually require that residents avoided all non-essential trips and remained in their houses, says USA Today.
Don’t panic: these orders are not a full ban on leaving the house. Residents are still allowed to perform tasks that are important to the health and safety of families and Pets. You can still buy food, run, walk the dog, visit the doctor or deliver the supplies to work from home.
Federal guidelines give local authorities and the authorities of the state of freedom of action that they consider “essential” enterprises during an emergency. In General, these industries include grocery stores and food manufacturing, pharmacy, healthcare, utilities, shipping, banking services, other government agencies, law enforcement, staff, emergency services and journalists.
Since each state can identify those businesses that are classified as significant, employers must abide by the rules, otherwise you risk to pay civil penalties.
As of Sunday, March 22, issued such orders in the States:
- The Governor of Delaware John Carney ordered residents to stay at home and shut down nonessential businesses in the state, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24.
- The Governor of Kentucky Andy Bichard ordered the closure of “non-essential” businesses.
- The Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards issued an order to state about the stay at home, operating from 17:00 Monday, March 23.
- The Governor of Ohio, Mike devine announced the mandate on the state on the stay at home with 23:59 Monday, March 23.
- Philadelphia became the last city in Pennsylvania, the inhabitants of which were ordered to stay home. This mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. March 23, the residents can still go out to buy food and medicine, with the aim of access to medical care and physical exercises.
- In the two largest cities of Missouri on March 21, was issued orders to stay at home. March 23 starts the operation of the order in St. Louis County, and 234 of March in Kansas city and the surrounding area.
- The mayor of New Orleans Latonya Cantrell instructed residents to stay at home since March 20.
- The County of San Miguel, state of Colorado, the County Athens-Clarke, Georgia, blaine County, Idaho is located in the “shelter in place” until April 3rd.
Here are new orders in each state:
Delaware
The Governor of Delaware John Carney ordered the residents of the state to stay home and shut down nonessential businesses in the state, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. Residents may leave home for medical care, go shopping for groceries, going to work, if their employer permitted to continue activities as well as sports with due regard to social distancing.
Car dealers, clothing stores, companies, and schools are nonessential businesses that were ordered to close the Karni crossing. Restaurants will be allowed to continue with delivery.
Kentucky
Governor Andy Bisher announced that at 20:00 on 23 March will start some new restrictions after total number of cases of coronavirus in Kentucky exceeded 100. All non-essential retail outlets will be closed for visits of buyers, ban and some medical facilities.
The disposal applies to clothing stores, entertainment, sporting goods, footwear, jewelry stores, florists, furniture stores, book shops and showrooms (though the shops for repair and spare parts not subject to order). The order also does not apply to grocery stores, gas stations, liquor stores, banks, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies of all types.
Louisiana
The Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards issued the order on stay of the house, which will begin at 17:00 on Monday, March 23, and will affect non-essential businesses and their employees. Grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will be exempted from the validity of the order. All public schools, bars, gyms in Louisiana have already been closed by the previous orders, new orders will expand the closure.
Centres early learning and care facilities for children complying with recommendations issued by the state Department of education Louisiana Office of public health can continue to work.
Ohio
Ohio will join the growing list of States, strongly recommending residents to remain at home, at 23:59 PM on March 23, when the order of the Governor Mike Devine will come into force. Devine made the announcement yesterday.
The order will last at least until 6 April and will be extended as necessary, said devine. The rule admits of exceptions, such as visiting the grocery store, ordering at restaurants, visiting the Park (but not the use of gaming equipment), concern for neighbors or family members, weddings and funerals.
CA
On Thursday evening, March 19, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom declared a “shelter in place” in the state. He has identified 16 critical infrastructure sectors, including those that provide food, health care and energy, which will remain open. Answering the question, how long can the order, Newsom said it depends on the behavior of people and how well the staff will be able to contain the virus.
“This is a dynamic situation, said Newsome. — I don’t expect it will last many months, but at the moment we recognize the next 8 weeks as especially important.”
New York
March 20, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all new Yorkers should stay home “, to the extent possible”, starting from 20:00 Sunday, March 22. Cuomo called the order of the plan “new York State is PAUSED (PAUSE)” and he forbids all non-essential meetings of the people “in any number for any reason”.
Residents can leave their homes for a single exercise, or to obtain necessary services or items, including trips to grocery stores. In public they have to keep a distance of 6 feet (about 2 meters) from others.
Public transport will work, delivery of food and services of the takeaway will remain open, as with other major businesses such as gas stations and grocery stores. But all employees should stay home if their employers do not fall into the list of main companies.
Cuomo has repeatedly said that the term “shelter in place” is inappropriate to apply to the new order, because most people associate this term with the situation of the active fire.
Il
March 20, Governor John.B. Pritzker announced the order to stay at home, which started March 21 and will last until at least 7 April. All non-essential businesses must be closed, and all the people who can work from home, have to do it. All schools in Illinois will be closed until at least 8 April.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the order “is not banned or martial law.” Pharmacies, grocery stores and clinics are closed. The airports will be open and trash will be collected.
Connecticut
March 20, Governor Ned Lamont announced an Executive order directing all non-essential businesses and non-profit organizations in the state to ban all functions associated with contact with people, if possible, from 20:00 Monday, March 23.
The order excludes healthcare, nutrition, law enforcement agencies and similar critical services, said Lamont, who calls his Directive, “Stay safe, stay home”.
The order encourages people to support social distancing to limit entertainment in the fresh air contactless options and restrict the use of public transport in addition to absolutely necessary, among other things.
Oregon
On 20 March, the Governor of Oregon Kate brown urged residents to stay home, calling the Directive “and the order, and a campaign to inform the public.”
“Tonight, Oregonians passing through the how I urge to stay home, to stay healthy. Social distancing, executed well and at the right time can save lives,” said brown at a press conference.
The mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler said he worked with the Governor and the County seat of Multnomah County chair Deborah Kafoury to prepare the specifics of the order during the weekend.
“It’s not a lock, said Wheeler. It means “stay home if you do not need to go outside”.
New Jersey
On March 21, the Governor of new Jersey Phil Murphy announced that he would give orders to residents to stay at home starting from 21:00. He also abolished the Assembly of any size, including parties, weddings and religious ceremonies.
“We need you to just stay home,’ said Murphy. We need to change our behavior.”
Murphy added that the restrictions will not change “in the near future” and may continue for weeks or months.
PA
Governor of Pennsylvania Tom wolf ordered everything “life-sustaining” enterprises closed the evening of March 19. He issued the order after he was granted emergency powers after the emergency has been declared about COVID-19.
