Steeper Superman: in China, a man managed to catch up and stop a “runaway” truck (video)
In China, urban district, Wenzhou (Zhejiang province) the other day there was a curious incident, which could have dire consequences. This writes the website of the TV channel CGTN.
It is reported that a resident of the district Liu Wenjun went to a nearby city on business and saw that his car is heading towards a huge truck, at the wheel which was the driver.
Remembering that in China, unlike California, has not yet conducted tests of unmanned trucks, Liu Wenjun started to act.
“Chinese Superman” rushed in pursuit of a giant truck, jumped on her, got into the cab and managed to stop the approaching “death machine”.
Later, the driver of the truck admitted that he had left the truck unattended, as I was planning to check the pressure in the tire. However, he did not put the car on the handbrake.
And only thanks to good reaction and quick feet Liu Wenjun the car did not kill any of the locals.
Of course, such an act is not left without attention of the authorities, and fleet-footed daredevil awarded government awards, and the press began to call him “ChineseSuperman” and “tamer of the trucks.”
