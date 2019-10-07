Steinmeier responded to the criticism of the formula on the Donbass
The Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier commented on his controversial formula for the settlement of the situation in the Donbas the Donbas, which received his name.
In comments to the dpa news Agency he called their proposal “an attempt to transform large steps that both sides were not ready to take in a series of small”.
However, he noted that the actions and their sequence is still worth to discuss.
At the same time Steinmeier has expressed surprise at the protests over his sentences in Ukraine, and also rejected the assumption that the contents of his “formula” was heavily influenced by Russia.
Recall that the consent of Ukraine to implement the so-called formula of Steinmayer President Zelensky said at a briefing on 1 October 2019.
Recall that the consent of Ukraine to implement the so-called formula of Steinmayer President Zelensky said at a briefing on 1 October 2019.
