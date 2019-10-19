Stella Maxwell in a candid photoshoot for Elle Italia
29-year-old model became the main heroine of the October issue of Elle Italia.
“Angel” Victoria’s Secret, starred in a glossy photoshoot. Interestingly, the photos of Stella posing only in pants and Trouser suits.
So, in a single shot Maxwell is depicted in a plaid Chanel suit consisting of jacket and trousers, and wearing the same hat. Jacket Stella put on a naked body.Spice way adds bow to the neck of the model.
The other pictures the “angel” posing as trousers, hats and mini-shorts. The author of the photoset was made by the famous French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.