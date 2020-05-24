Stepanov explained how to change the tariffs for medical services
The Ministry of health plans to enter and adjust the degree of difficulty in tariffs for medical services to fair and reasonable rates.
It is reported by Hvylya, citing the press-service of the government.
“The Ministry plans to introduce and to adjust the degree of difficulty in tariffs for medical services. Appropriate changes needed to establish just and reasonable rates that will ensure a decent level of payment for physicians, and quality services for patients,” — said in the message.
According to the head of the Ministry Maxim Stepanov, the health Ministry carried out the changes to health reform.
“There are principles from which we will not give up. For example, this funding exclusively through NCSU. Thus payment for treated case should be fair and clear. It is very important that it covered the cost and had a corresponding coefficient of complexity of a case,” — said Stepanov.
According to him, one of the priorities of the Agency in the development and implementation of electronic systems, in particular eHealth.