Stepfather of 28-year-old Neymar can become the 23-year-old players (photos)
April 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Neymar and Thiago Ramos
52-year-old Nadine Goncalves, mother of 28-year-old star “Paris St Germain” and Brazilian national team Neymar, is having an affair with 23-year-old competitive players and model Thiago Ramos, according to UOL Esporte.
Ramos is a member of the eSports team 4K Easy, which takes part in tournaments on Free Fire.
The entourage of the player has confirmed the fact that Nadine meets with Ramos. It is noted that Neymar is in good terms with Thiago.
“The inexplicable is impossible to explain,” wrote Nadine in Instagram, posting a photo with her boyfriend.
“Be happy, mom. I love you,” – commented on the post Neymar.