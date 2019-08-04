Stepfather Sylvester Stallone was a fraud and go to jail
Sylvester Stallone was in a very awkward situation: stepdad 73-year-old actor Steven Levine became involved in a scandal. He was accused of fraud in especially large sizes and, most likely, will throw you in jail.
As reported by the publication Radar online, currently the subject of a Federal investigation of illegal actions of the Levine — enough known in America as a neurosurgeon. As we found out, he became one of the participants in the theft of funds from the state health insurance Fund. With his direct assistance was stolen about $ 58 million over three years from 2013 to 2016. The scheme was this: Levine signed documents, according to which his patients supposedly in need of home care, paid from Federal funds. In fact such care is no need no. The money patients of the doctor appropriated, and the Levine received for their services “kickbacks” in cash. Now the doctor faces imprisonment for at least 6 years. Not to mention the fact that it will be deprived of a medical license.
Incidentally, in the past the doctor who was the second husband of the mother of Sylvester Stallone – Jacqueline — was already in trouble with the law. At the time, he was accused of the unintentional murder of his first wife, Myrna. This woman died from an overdose of the drug “demerol”, which Levine did give her at her insistence. But then the doctor somehow managed to prove that he was not guilty in the death of his wife who’s a drug addict, and the charges were dropped. But now he is unlikely to leave the answer.