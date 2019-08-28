Steve jobs “is still alive and hiding”: in Egypt, noticed a man striking similar to the founder…
The network blew photos placed on the platform Reddit one of the users. The picture was taken in the Egyptian capital Cairo. It depicts sitting at a table in the cafe man, is strikingly similar to the founder of Apple Steve jobs, who in 2011 died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56 years. This immediately sparked rumors that the famous businessman and inventor faked his death and is actually just hidden from the public.
“It would be quite in his spirit” — according to many commentators. They noted the identity of not only the appearance but also the manner of double — in particular, as he strokes his chin. This was one of my favorite gestures of Steve jobs biological father, who, incidentally was an Arab — a native of Syria. Man sitting barefoot. Steve, as noted by the supporters of the “conspiracy theory”, too often without shoes.
But skeptics wanted photos of the mysterious stranger, made at different angles. They argued that the doppelgangers of famous people are not so rare. And it is unlikely jobs has gone underground along with freestyle rock-n-roll Elvis Presley, who also occasionally see a “live” — here and there.
