Steven Seagal could play a major role in the film “Batman”
It’s been 30 years since the release of the film Tim Burton’s “Batman.” In honor of this event, the screenwriter Sam Hamm told the media that the main role in the movie could be played by Steven Seagal.
Seagal was the actor in the action genre, which is very loved by the audience. He was engaged in melee combat, and performed many stunts himself, without the involvement of the stunt.
Sam Hamm emphasized that “Batman” is not only a Thriller, but first and foremost a drama with complex characters. The protagonist of the film appears here in two images: the first is Bruce Wayne, a businessman with a difficult childhood and a difficult fate, which is supposed to cause affection and empathy from the audience; the second is directly to Batman, martial artist and having at their disposal the most modern technology. As a superhero with mask off, there was enough of a stuntman who could do the tricks written in the script.
Steve Hamm asserts that Steven Seagal was a good fit for the lead role, but doubts that it could invite to the audition. The role of Batman outside of the suit entrusted to Michael Keaton. In the end, the film earned $410 000 000, when the starting budgete $35 000 000.