Stevie wonder was interrupted by a tour of the kidney transplant
Popular American singer Stevie wonder interrupted the tour for the operation. In September the artist will be made a kidney transplant.
This news Stevie wonder has shared the music festival British Summer Time, which took place in London’s Hyde Park. According to the artist, before the surgery, he will have time to give three concerts, and then made a small break to recover from surgery.
Stevie wonder has already found a potential donor. The musician decided to tell us about the upcoming operation, to avoid numerous rumors.
Earlier media reported that the 69-year-old artist struggling with serious illness. The musician said that he was okay.
Stevie wonder — musician, social activist and producer. It has long been an artist suffering from blindness. Vision problems did not prevent him from becoming one of the best musicians of our time. On account of the wonder more than 30 albums and 25 Grammy awards. In nomination to receive this award, it was 74 times.