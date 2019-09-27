Stewardesses of a major airline revealed the secrets: workers told everything that is known only to the staff
In fact, the many fears, in addition to the drop that you visit during the flight really happen, just do you may never know. Some flight attendants decided to share with journalists that only know the employees of the airlines. These ladies work in most of the major airlines, because if you often fly from St. Petersburg to Moscow, then surely they’ve met. Naturally, their personalities to reveal, no one will, because their careers after this will come under threat.
1. Coffee
On the approval of flight attendants doesn’t need that passengers were awake. Much quieter when they are sleeping. Because coffee is made with absolutely no caffeine.
2. Water
The flight attendants admitted that pump water from some obscure tanks that is unlikely to wash. This means that it is better not to drink. However, this applies only to economy class — first class is served filtered water. By the way, the same water that serves the economy, flush the toilet.
3. Human organs for transplant
Flight attendants once told me that this is a common situation — when the flights carrying human organs. Contain them in sparsomt near the captain’s cabin. One of the flight attendants often seen people with refrigerated bags in the cabin.
- People around you may not be breathing
Also, the airlines decided to hide the person’s death during the flight. Flight attendants are forced to quietly cover them with a blanket so no one realized that some of them are dead. If he’s just sleeping.
The story of flight attendants, she herself had to do it — so inhuman she even tasted.
- You can use the phone
Flight attendants use the phone, especially during landing.
- Flight attendants farting in the cabin
Thus, are recognized as workers, they are taking revenge on unfriendly passengers. And they get much better after that.
- Your food can spoil
The flight attendant highly recommended: in no case do not eat the rolls in the aircraft. Just trust me.
- They have the right to open the bathroom door from the outside
The flight attendants allowed in cases of some kind of danger or something, open a locked door from the inside. For this they have a special key. Somehow, the stories of flight attendants, a woman stuck in the toilet as it was not able to figure out how to open the door. And started to yell to the whole cabin. She, of course, opened.
Also, says the flight attendant, they need to ensure that no one is doing it in the toilet. At the same time, comic or not, the flight attendant said they will not wait until the end, and boldly opens and open their doors to people easy it was to capture and upload to the Internet.
- Tips
By the way, if you want something that is served only in first class, is only to give a good tip, and you can easily feed hot cakes, for example.