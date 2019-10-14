Sticker turns iPhone XS iPhone 11 Pro
Smartphones iPhone line 11 is externally virtually unchanged compared to the iPhone XS iPhone XS and Max, except for the main camera.
But now invented a very simple way of iPhone XS iPhone XS Max to make an iPhone and iPhone Pro 11 11 Pro Max.
The fact that enterprising enthusiasts have created a special sticker that adds last year’s iPhone models the camera unit models this year.
Imagino que era cuestión de tiempo… pic.twitter.com/82FlyH8590
— Angel Jiménez (@angeljimenez) 11 Oct 2019.
Naturally, the changes are only visual and will not affect the capabilities of smartphones. But you can proudly present owner of the “latest iPhone”, or just play friends.