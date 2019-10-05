Still available: seductive Ratajkowski has intrigued fans with a new candid swimsuit
American supermodel, actress and designer Emily Ratajkowski has introduced a new swimsuit of their own brand Inamorata Woman and urged fans to hurry to get a copy.
Promotional photo appeared on Instagram of the brand.
We are talking about the black set consisting of a small strapless top and panties with high waist. In the picture the product shows itself Ratajkowski — is likely to prove to girls and women that they will be in a new swimsuit, the same seductive.
“Hygeia set. Now available in black. Get it before it’s gone” (“Set Hygeia is now available in black color. Order, until it was dismantled”), — “hurried” model in the description of the post.
Fans showered the designer with compliments. “You’re a Princess,” “Super sexy swimsuit”, “And Emily, new and stunningly beautiful,” commented on them.
Recall that Emily Ratajkowski is known for his love of photo shoots in skimpy clothes. In September, she published another picture in the calling swimsuit. It is sewn in such a way that fully opens the buttocks and thighs of the model, and the neck livig ends just above the navel.
Another swimsuit from the new collection
As previously reported “FACTS”, Emily Ratajkowski showed the figure of the “dangerous” swimsuit with daring cutouts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter