Still together: Robert Pattinson on a walk with Sookie Waterhouse in London
More than two months, Robert Pattinson has not caught the eye of the paparazzi with his beloved Sookie Waterhouse, but, finally, the photographers were lucky. Lovers caught in the camera lenses in the vicinity of London, where he is probably resting and gaining strength before you plunge into filming “Batman” with his head.
Fans of the star couple gasped with investment, when 33-year-old Robert Pattinson and 27-year-old sukie Waterhouse was pleased with their joint going out for a walk. In love again chose plain clothes, which again failed to hide them from prying views paparazzi and fans.
One of the fans after a meeting with the idols posted a touching photo, which showed a drawn star a couple resting on a bench near the banks of the Thames. He explained that he didn’t want to bother Pattinson and Waterhouse, so I made this little sketch. Members praised his work and marveled at the fact that neither actor nor model didn’t see him.
It should be noted that Robert was saturated working months: recently, the network appeared the first trailer of his film “the lighthouse”, he joined the cast of the new project of Christopher Nolan, has signed on joint work with Robert De Niro in the film “Eye of the idol”, and finally officially became the new Batman.