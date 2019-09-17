Still together: Taylor swift for the first time in a long time caught up with Joe Elvin
Taylor swift seems to have learned well the lessons of the past and ceased to advertise my personal life. The singer is so seldom appeared in society of the actor Joe Alvin, with which it is associated a three-year romance that even provoked rumors about the breakup with him. However, Paradise is still all is quiet.
Swift and Alvin were seen at the airport of Westerly, Pennsylvania, couple was charged with things in a private plane. The lovers, despite his busy schedule, found the opportunity to spend time together. Recall that Joe Alvin has just returned from Canada, where he represented the Toronto film festival his new film “Harriet”. And his famous girlfriend last week gave a concert in Paris in support of the new album Lover.
British actor and singer started Dating in late 2016, immediately after a brief affair Taylor swift to Tom Hiddleston. Previously the pop star connected relationships with many well ― known singles Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris. But with any of them, swift could not hold out more than a few months, Joe Elvin in this respect was a pleasant exception.