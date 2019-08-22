Stole from the family: Anna Sedokova suspected affair with a married athlete
In Russia, the 36-year-old singer Anna Sedokova a few days ago caught along with 27-year-old basketball player Janis Timm in a Turkish hotel. The witnesses were even able to take a picture of a couple embracing from behind. About it writes “Seven days.”
Thus journalists note that while neither Anna nor Janis did not give any comments about their relationship.
At the same time, the singer usually publishes on his page in the social network of romantic recognition: perhaps, the revelations it inspires a new lover?
The Russian media found out that the athlete has recently moved from Latvia to Moscow. Three years ago he married a girl named Sanna, the couple has a son. But now Janis has removed all joint photo with spouse from Instagram.
While just two weeks ago candid photos Sedokova — Turkish hotel, but with a different gentleman — also became public. The young man, walking along with Anna to the pool, identified Andrei Mironov, Dynamo defender. Athletic 10 years younger performer.
As you know, Anna Sedokova recently hinted that again in love. She told me that he has revised his views on love, because I’m tired to be alone.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anna Sedokova quarreled fans too candid photos. In particular, the picture shows the singer posing in a hotel room in a swimsuit while showing off the bare buttocks and pumped up the “fifth point”. Ambiguous caption, the singer even more fuel to the fire.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter