Stole from the family I: the actors of the series “Matchmakers” was suspected in the service novel
Not so long ago released the seventh season of the notorious series “Matchmakers”, which many consider anti-Ukrainian because of the constant attempts at playing it actors to violate the laws of Ukraine, making trips to the occupied Crimea with the Russian territory.
While in the new series, the role of the main characters, Fyodor Dobronravov and Tatiana Kravchenko, seem to have become closer to each other, and the game looks even more plausible.
This writes the information resource VistaNesws.
Journalists also claim that if I do everything perfectly, I about your personal life with confidence will not tell. So, the actor maintains a profile in Instagram, which often publishes pictures with her sons and colleagues, but not with his wife. The actor does no longer mention a wife, if it does not exist. But recently it was different.
Read tagged odious series “Matchmakers” told how she left her husband because of the love of Alexander Abdulov
“Now more and more the impression that Fedor divorced his wife, but don’t advertise it. But for what the actor took such a desperate step? The fact that Kravchenko admitted that he experienced love to Dobronravov and would like to build a future with him. The actor also said that he is married and does not intend to part with his wife. Apparently, she still succumbed to a love “spell” Tatyana and “twisted” with her”, — said the author.
In his opinion, the fact that the odious “Matchmakers” unite hearts no wonder, because Dobronravov and Kravchenko spend a lot of time together, most likely playing lovers. At such moments, the actors often have sympathy to each other, and it seems that this is the case.
“Perhaps very soon, Fedor and Tatiana will announce a pair of” — suggest the journalists.
Then Tatiana Kravchenko, in their opinion, will feel happy, because behind her two marriages, after which followed the long years of loneliness. Certainly, the fact that relations colleagues to please the fans, and therefore, the ratings of the series will grow, which is an advantage.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in an interview with our publication of the famous journalist Roman Skrypin expressed the opinion that the series “Matchmakers” is “refined “rossolinski the” boorishness” and completely incompatible with the TV series “servant of the people”, which “seems to be invested with some ideas”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter