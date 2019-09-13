Stole from the family of 27-year-old athlete: Anna Sedokova got into a love scandal
Popular singer Anna Sedokova who was caught with a young Latvian basketball player in the hotel, got into a love scandal. An affair with 27-year-old Janis Timmay turned out to be true. The story gained publicity through the abandoned wife of basketball player San. The social network she said that with her husband they have been together for nine years and raising a son. She knew that Janis had periodically cheated on her, but tolerated for the sake of the child, until my husband demanded a divorce.
“Six months ago he began to change me. Caring for him means to block credit card mother of his son, leaving no money, to say that you need to get out of the apartment with his son and to live on the street”, — was indignant Sana in the network, complaining that her husband leaves her and her son without means of subsistence. All she blames Sedokova that brought Janis out of the family and now “manipulates” them.
Sedokova few days patiently silent, but today broke out the response post to Instagram.
“So much mud in the press. We are in the top of the news. Comment is not considered necessary, until I called and cried parents. Sometimes greed and desire to get more money they do terrible things. I ask you not to believe in this nonsense. Janis is the most kind and decent man I’ve ever met. He is the pride of the country, the pride of the team and my pride. You still have time all to judge and discuss, as time will put everything in its place. And while prepacyte their stones until the next series, because it will be unexpected turn,” spoke Anne, in turn, accusing Sana’a of greed and the desire to get money.
The altercation between the women has not stopped. In response, Sana hit the other woman with insults, calling her evil woman.
“Don’t pretend to be an angel, while you are the biggest bitch in the whole Russia. Our parents also cry, and you’re a disgrace to your family! And I cry, because he was the most loving husband until I met you. And all this shit he does just because you made it!” — posted by Sana.
Do not stay aside and the hero-lover. Janis Timm also wrote a post on Instagram.
“About six months ago I broke up with the mother of his son and began a new Chapter in my life. Today I started a new phase in which the most important for me is to care about my good Christian son”, in English restraint wrote Janis.
Anna does not refut nor confirm the affair with Janis. In the network, the singer boasted luxurious bouquets from secret admirers and admitted that again in love. She also claimed that not Dating married men.
We will remind, the singer was married twice. One has three children from different men. The eldest daughter Alina from the footballer Valentin Belkevich. Monica lives with US with father Maxim Cherniavsky. And the name of the father of the youngest child, the son of Hector, the singer calls. Say, he is a young businessman Artem Komarov.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Anna Sedokova posed Nude for Russian Playboy magazine.
