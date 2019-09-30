Stole from the family: participant “s Tancu with a stars” has made a shocking confession (video)
One of the favorites of the show “Dances with stars z” Ksenia Mishina shocked Frank recognition. In an interview with Masha Efrosinina for the project Examination, she admitted she once broke someone else’s family. But the actress assured that she’s sorry about it and now she’s taboo on relationships with married men.
“I have the utmost respect for family life, because I had a moment when the man took me from the family. And nothing good, it may not lead to anything. I never cease to feel guilty for it. There is no purity there. I this step will not allow that”, — said Xenia.
Now the actress has credited the novel with the partner in show “Dances with stars z” Eugene the Cat, who has a wife Natalia Tatarintseva. Mishin claims that Eugene and she had friendly relations, nothing more. This is evidenced by the cat. Passionate love, passion and kisses at the Park a couple of skillfully played.
“If I don’t use their strengths, that is, my acting, my dancing will be none. Because dancing I don’t know how, and any equipment I do not have”, — said Kseniya.
She also said that if feelings suddenly breaks out, it will remain unrequited. “What he does is his problem,” said Mishin.
Recall, Ksenia Mishina became popular for her role in a large-scale TV series “Krosna” on channel STB. The second season of the Saga surprised the audience with an unexpected ending. They demand the continuation of the series.
