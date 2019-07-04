‘Stole more than money’: popular seller of diamonds left customers without money and orders
Popular seller of diamonds abruptly closed, leaving customers who paid thousands of dollars without their orders.
Unremarkable exhibition hall inside an office building in Midtown closed.
On the web site of the company States that the company does not accept orders.
Meanwhile, a growing number of dissatisfied customers Enchanted Diamonds, such as Rebecca Zuzula. They claim that they never received the gems for which they are paid.
“Many of us transferred the money — said Zuzula. Some used a credit card, but as of the first week of June or so, we stopped to get answers from the owner.”
Bureau for improving business practice in new York reports that the recently received 24 complaints deal with Enchanted Diamonds from consumers in 11 States.
Sutula claims that her jewelry was to be an anniversary gift from her husband.
She added that President Joshua at Enchanted Diamonds Niemer took their money and disappeared.
“I think he stole from people more than money. I think he stole their memories,” she added.
Didn’t notice the trap
History Zuzula shows the need to be careful, especially if you offer to pay fast money on the deal.
“If you are asked to send money by Bank transfer, this is immediately a red flag,” said Laura Blankenship, Director of marketing for the Bureau to improve business practices.
The money transfer is always a bad idea, if you don’t know who you are dealing with, because the money is difficult, if not impossible, to bring back. The same applies to prepaid gift cards.
Zuzula shopped at a certain website called Rare Carat. These retail sellers on it include Costco Wholesale and Macy’s. Enchanted Diamonds was a retailer that may 30 was placed diamonds in a retrieval system, Rare Carat.
When Zuzula noticed a stunning square diamond, the couple was ready to take the plunge.
In the course of negotiations about purchase told her that the diamond was on display in Las Vegas and asked him to accelerate payment. In the end, the gem did not come, and the company declared bankruptcy.
Zuzula said went online and looked at information about the diamond show in Las Vegas. So she believed when she was told that if she wants a diamond, she must act fast and transfer the money, since the stone is on display where it can be purchased.
June 14, she received an email about a delay.
Enchanted Diamonds has stopped taking orders from the 20th of June, and the phone number was disconnected.
A few customers initially saw the Enchanted Diamonds web site RareCarat.com search diamonds and diamond sellers.
Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, argues that the lawsuit and pay court costs for those who claims to be a victim of Enchanted Diamonds, regardless of whether they had used his website to find a company or not.
He had heard of more than 60 alleged victims.
“We did everything we could to check out this company, — said Anand. — It was unexpected. I think all the evidence will point to it.”
Attempts to contact the President of Enchanted Diamonds was unsuccessful.
Some frustrated customers say they plan to sue. Some have also created a GoFundMe account to offset their losses.
Bureau for improving business practice says that anyone who considers himself a victim must file a complaint or appeal to the General Prosecutor of the state of new York.