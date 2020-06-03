Stole to save: in Nevada, the crime turned into a touching story
The flag of the United States during the Second world war, stolen from city hall during protests in Nevada, returned together with an anonymous message, writes Fox News.
American flag from the battleship during the Second world war, which was stolen from the building of municipality of the city of Reno in Nevada during the protests, returned to the unknown local.
Although most protests were peaceful, a small group of protesters continued to cause damage to the old police headquarters and loot businesses in the city centre. Some people also burned an American flag, authorities said.
The city authorities found broken glass display case, which was a historical artifact, and the flag, which was donated to the city for almost 75 years ago, disappeared after Saturday’s riots.
“This is an incredible blow to the gut,” said a representative of the city John Humbert.
Three days later the flag was inside the package anonymously delivered to a local TV channel in the name of the journalist kensi MARRIOTT with a note: “He needed protection. Looters burned the flags. Rest in peace, George Floyd”.
The flag was a tag with the inscription “85-55-A USS Reno CL-96”.
MARRIOTT said that immediately called to the town hall, an hour later came the Vice-mayor with tears of happiness in her eyes.
“I’m really happy and grateful that they sent it to you, and that we can return to the city and residents of Reno,” said Vice-mayor Devon Reese.
Now the flag will be returned to his former place, but will provide more serious protection.
Soldiers of the USS Reno shot down five enemy aircraft and helped to down at least another two in Iwo Jima.
Two sailors from Reno served on the USS Reno: Lieutenant Henry Clayton and Junior officer Glen spoon. The ship was disbanded on 1 June 1946 and decommissioned on shore three years later.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6601
[name] => flag of the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => flag-ssha
)
USA flag
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19818
[name] => good deed
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dobryj-postupok
)
good deed
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28498
[name] => Positive
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => pozitiv
)
Positive
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28606
[name] => the protests in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => protesty-v-ssha
)
protests in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark