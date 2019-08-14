Stolen from a shelter dog took home the policeman who saved him (PHOTO)

The dog returned to a shelter after it was stolen from there, found the house. Today, Tuesday, she was taken away in a police family.

10-month-old puppy Milo will live with one of the police officers who took part in a rescue operation to return the dog.

The officer “fell in love with the sweet and cute dog.”

“We are so happy for the both of them for Milo and his new parent”, – reported in the Toronto Humane Society.

“We wish them both every happiness and joy in their new life together! Thanks again to everyone who helped this happen, without you this would not have happened!”, – added in organization.

According to Toronto police, the suspect brought a dog from a shelter on August 9. On Sunday, police got a call saying a suspect with a dog.

Police arrested the man and returned the puppy back to the shelter.

31-year-old Christopher rich is facing charges of theft and a fine of $5,000.

