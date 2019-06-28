Stolen the cow avenged his thief deadly blow

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

Украденная корова отомстила своему вору смертельным ударом

The man shortly after he stole the cow in the Indian state of Karnataka, died from the hooves of the animal, the publication reports .

50-year-old thief entered the farm with the animals traveled two kilometers, and then attempted to drive it into the truck. The cow did not like this maneuver and it lignola man in the groin. From the put strike, the man died on the spot.

The incident occurred on June 26. However, the body was discovered by local residents just for the next day. Examination showed that the blow was the cause of death.

Earlier in the American city Krapo a wounded goose deprived of the 51-year-old hunter’s feelings.

