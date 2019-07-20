Stone asked Putin to become the godfather of his daughter
American film Director Oliver stone suggested that Vladimir Putin once again become the godfather — this time for daughters of the stone 22-year-old Tara.
A request was made, when stone wrote propaganda interview with the Russian President. American found out that Putin has repeatedly offered to be the godfather and that, according to tradition, refuses.
Stone didn’t confuse the fact that his daughter Tara is not of the Orthodox faith and yet has nothing to do with this branch of Christianity. When Putin suggested to ask the opinion of girls, the Director expressed confidence that these problems will not be. “We’ll do her… Unless she will be in the Church, “said stone.
We will remind, earlier Putin became the godfather to the daughter of Viktor Medvedchuk Darya.
