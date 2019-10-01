Stood up for Meghan Markle: Prince Harry is suing the tabloid
British Prince Harry is suing the Mail on Sunday tabloid and its publisher Associated Newspapers for publishing the private letters of the Duchess of Sussex.
This is stated in the official statement of the Prince.
“We believe in the freedom of the media… But my wife has become one of the new victims of the British tabloids hate campaigns against individuals, not thinking about the consequences — and this ruthless campaign has only intensified over the past year, during her pregnancy and take care of our newborn son. … People expensive this relentless propaganda, especially when it’s a lie and an evil speculation… Although we continue to pretend that nothing is happening — many of you can understand, I can’t describe how much this hurts, “writes Prince Harry.
He remembered his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car accident because of the persecution of journalists. According to Prince, now his wife becomes a victim of “the same powerful forces.”
According to Duke, the publication of a personal letter to his wife is a way of manipulating the reader’s opinion.
In particular, the Prince notes that the letter changed so that to create tabloid impression of the Duchess.
“It is for this reason we decided to sue, the process took many months,” — said the Prince.
In the case of receiving compensation from the tabloid will go to the company to combat bullying. Mail on Sunday has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
