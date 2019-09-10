Stop: Lesya Nikityuk requested to shameless fans
Leading “New channel” Lesya Nikityuk, who after a fun-filled holiday with the family in Turkey has started to work and travels the country with new travel show “Le bus”, complained shameless fans. Star that in the social media following of 3 million subscribers, said that she was tired from too blatant manifestations of sympathy from men. They but compliments, send her an intimate photo, showing his genitals.
The forest is, to put it mildly, pretty tired. She turned to shameless fans in Instagram-stories with a request to stop this shame.
“A personal request to some boys and men who signed on me: guys, stop sending me photos and videos of their genitals! No, you are all well, God grant that it up to a hundred years, the way it worked. But at least less likely to do it!”, — said Lesya.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter