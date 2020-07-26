Stop SP no effect on the Ukrainian transit
Nord stream is earned after you stop
Gazprom did not increase the transit of gas through Ukraine at the time of stopping the Nord stream, and began selection of gas from storage facilities in Europe.
Russian Nord stream gas pipeline has resumed on Sunday, July 26, after routine maintenance, according to the European gas transport operators, writes Interfax.
The pipeline was stopped on 14 July. Usually at the time of its repair was significantly increased pumping through Ukraine. This time, however, no increase in transit has not occurred. Transit through Ukraine this month have averaged 160 million cubic meters per day.
Instead, it began selection of gas from storage in European countries — especially in Germany and Austria and in the Netherlands and France.
Despite this, gas storage Europe filled with more than 84%, and in some countries more than 90%.
Stop Nord stream did not affect the prices of gas to the EU.
We will remind, in may, the Federal network Agency of Germany decided to withdraw and the flow of the operation of the rules of the EU Gas Directive in the country for a period of 20 years.
korrespondent.net