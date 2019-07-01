“Stopped for a follow!” Harrison Ford has changed beyond recognition
Travelers encounter the shocking accident the other day at the airport in Santa Monica on Harrison Ford, knew him not at once. That, however, is not surprising. After all, a famous actor at the moment does not resemble Indiana Jones — favorite character is Ford. His regrown hair already completely gray beard made him look like rather a tramp. I heard he’s given up on my appearance and it really does.
However, the 76-year-old actor, his appearance seems quite embarrassed. On the contrary, he was in a great mood, since he was preparing to proceed to his favorite pastime. Ford was led by then boarding his own plane groups of passengers: his wife Calista Flockhart, adopted son Liam and a few friends. And when the whole company is located in owned by the actor “flying car” model of the Cessna Citation Sovreign, is extremely pleased with Harrison himself sat at the wheel and left in an unknown direction.
As have told Ford, he is a real fan of aviation. In his collection, in addition to the aforementioned Cessna, there are 9 aircraft and one helicopter. And Ford, which began to actively fly only after 50 years, does not mind the fact that during this time he happened to several serious accidents. So, in 1999, he made a hard landing in his helicopter, completely smashing the car. “Nonsense! Besides, this accident gave me an excuse to buy a much better helicopter!” — then joked the actor. However, after the crash of his twin-engine plane in Venice beach(CA) in 2015, Ford was not joking. Then, he miraculously survived. However, less than a year after the incident, like Harrison, to heal their injuries, sat behind the wheel.