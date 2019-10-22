Stopped production of the first electrocycle LiveWire Harley-Davidson
Lately, the American motorostoitel Harley-Davidson is constantly talked about his electric motorcycle LiveWire, its modern design, manufacturability, and that sales will begin in the near future.
However, during the tests revealed problems with the charging system of the first electrocycle of the company.
And interestingly, Harley-Davidson still can not determine the cause of the defects.
In the end, the manufacturer was forced to indefinitely stop production. Now known as the American electricl gets to the dealers, and continue its production at all.
Recall about its technical characteristics.
In the electric motorcycle weighing 210 pounds with a torque of 71 Nm is set to 75-horsepower electric motor, the full name of which is: Electric oil-cooled longitudinally-mounted three-phase induction electric motor.
The bike has 17-inch wheels and can accelerate to 95 miles/hour (nearly 153 km/h).