“Stopped to feed him and dramatically thinner”: the recognition of the strongest participants “Tanzu s…

In the eleventh broadcast of the popular show “Dances with stars h” (“1+1”) left a couple of actor Alex Yarovenko and Alena, Shoptenko. The judges unanimously noted the great success of Alex on the floor and did credit to his famous partner. Alain Shoptenko has become the winner of the show — thirteen years ago, together with Vladimir Zelensky. Last season, Allen was the main choreographer of the project.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Alain Shoptenko admitted why again agreed to participate in the show and who considers it a clear favorite.
— Alain, how do you feel after a three-month dance marathon?
— Feel yourself a happy man. Finally are with a child, engaged in domestic issues. Close the problem, which simply was not time. But now I’m for all business cases are taken with great pleasure. But of course, this is nothing compared to the joy of fellowship with the son.
— What was your schedule during rehearsals?
We rehearsed every day except Monday. On this day, organizational issues were resolved, determined further plans. Beginning Tuesday began rehearsals. Mostly conducted lessons in the pavilion. All last week was rehearsing at night. Pavel Vishnyakov, we danced, went shooting and the time dancing was only a night.
— So, not particularly upset, leaving the show?
— I feel regret that we didn’t go further. We had to have something else to show. I knew that Alexei has potential.
— It is quite long rusticoville.
– Indeed, it was hard for him. Tried many methods, complicated and simplified performances, yet in the end found the “key”. I think not many stars can boast that, like Alex, was able to perform in the music the whole dance completely without a partner. As long as Alex did not know all the steps, musical accents, I didn’t become a couple. In fact, Alex was able to go to the floor and to dance the entire room. But, to achieve this, took a very long time. Thursday or Friday our rehearsal was the fact that I was sat on the chair and just endlessly counted the steps. Alex danced himself. Then we put the music on and, while he from the beginning to the end it didn’t work, I’m not doing it. Realized that Alex only works this method. It was lost when I started it. I admit, proud of what we have achieved. In my opinion, Alex is generally a real party dance show. The man who underwent a full transformation — from criticism and ridicule to praise. Sincerely proud of him, he showed that all can be achieved if hard to beat at one point.
— There was a time when Alex wanted to leave the show…
It was the middle of the project, all the stars have experienced stress. Morally, all the while very tired — second wind is opened, and the first was gone. At this time, usually disputes arise between participants and within pairs, Alexei was no exception. Besides, he did not like, as he talked about his family in the video before the performance. In General, for me his decision to leave the project was unexpected, but I will not say that surprised — I saw how the mood at Alexis. In addition, we have at the time had a strained working relationship, in his eyes was not a crush. We both knew that everything happens for a pleasure. But on the next broadcast after his statement all the couples changed partners. It was such a turning point. Then Alex really started to dance. In fact, if you’re constantly dancing for two and a half months, then you will definitely get.
— Was wondering when you are invited to become a member of the project?
And for a very long time. Besides, we all remember our strong tandem with Akhtem Seitablaev. Doubted whether to go again to the floor. Last season was the main choreographer, and it turned out that I am supposed to get down to the step below. But then shut off emotions and asked yourself what you really want. Realized that I missed the dance scene. After giving birth open new facets, and I was wondering the most what I can do on the floor. How quickly will return to its previous form. Did this experiment in fun and if delivered it to someone else incredibly happy.
— You look fabulous! How did you manage to restore shape after childbirth?
— Fed her son until 10 months and then ceased, abruptly lost. Then began the preparation for the dance, and with this schedule sometimes forget to eat. Constant physical activity made itself felt.
— What do you think, who will reach the finale?
— Rooting for all the guys who were in the show. Understand how a lot of energy they are investing to delight the audience. During the season we live for the sake of their partners. I roughly know who will be in the final. Still have 13 years experience in this show. Usually, the viewer is quite constant in their preferences. If a couple already have been nominated, it will sooner or later go away. With us such happened. I think the ending of this season will be very sudden and in the next broadcast already defined. On this show, in my opinion, it is important not only as dance, but also progress. Viewers like to look at reincarnation.
— What kind of ether was the most difficult?
— When we danced a room devoted to Chernobyl. The theme of the dance was changed probably 15 times. Even the day before the live broadcast we did not understand, what’s our room — the storyline was not developed until the end. The choreography I was altered several times. In the end it turned out well, but I am fairly critical of my work and realize that dance could be better.
