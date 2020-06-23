Stops the growth of tumors: scientists test new cancer drugs
A drug that can stop the recovery of cancer cells, showed the first signs of effectiveness, writes the BBC.
More than half of the 40 patients who received beroertes, cancer has stopped growing.
Bartocetti was even more effective when it was administered concurrently with chemotherapy, as shown by studies conducted by the Institute of cancer research (ICR) and Royal Marsden NHS Trust.
The test was designed to test the safety of the drug.
The drug is first tested in the new group therapies, which block a protein involved in DNA repair.
Blocking this protein prevents cell damage cancer.
It’s part of the industry known as “targeted therapy”, directed to specific genes or genetic changes.
The study involved patients with highly complex tumors for which there was no other treatment.
The test is called “first phase”, intended only to test the safety of treatment.
But at the ICR, said that the researchers found some early signs that bertoneri can stop the growth of tumors.
“Very promising”
One of the study’s authors, Professor of cancer genomics at ICR Chris Lord, said that these early signs were “very promising”, adding that the first stage of the research was unusual to see clinical response.
However, further testing is needed to demonstrate the efficacy of the drug.
“In this study involved only a small number of patients… So it is too early to assume that bertoneri game-changer in cancer treatment, said Dr. Darius the Provider the University of reading. — However, an unusually strong personeria effects, especially in combination with conventional chemotherapy, give grounds for optimism as to the outcome of further research”.
62-year-old Philip Malling, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012, were enrolled in the study after two years of unsuccessful chemotherapy.
“I said, “there’s nothing more We can do for you,” he says. In April 2014 I was told that by Christmas I’ll probably die.”
He currently receives treatment with personeria for six years, his tumors diminished, and his condition is stable.
“For me it means everything,” said Melling Bi-bi-si.
From another patient, has ovarian cancer which has returned after another treatment, the tumor decreased after the combined treatment and chemotherapy.
Chemotherapy works by damaging the DNA of cancer cells, so using it in combination with this new treatment that keeps cells from self-healing, gives even greater benefits.
According to Professor Lord, bertoneri able to affect tumor cells without affecting other healthy cells.
“Our new clinical study is the first which tests the security of a new family of targeted cancer drugs in humans, and it is encouraging to see some clinical responses even at this early stage,” said Professor Johann de Bono, head of the Department of medicine at the ICR and the Royal Marsden.
In the future these drugs can be used to “enhance the effect of such treatments as chemotherapy” and to overcome resistance that can develop to other targeted therapies, he added.
Taking into account that the traditional approach to treating cancer is to categorize it according to the tumor site is breast cancer, lung cancer, and so on — approach “targeted therapy” is directed to a genetic abnormality in the tumor, regardless of where it is located.
Sighting approaches have been used, for example, for prostate cancer to block the action of the hormone testosterone, which is involved in tumor growth.
If you use it separately, it can provide a less invasive option than chemotherapy, which affects the cells indiscriminately.
The next phase of testing berterima has already begun.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 387
[name] => cancer
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => rak
)
cancer
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3909
[name] => Oncology
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onkologiya
)
Oncology
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark