Storm Barry on the beach in Alabama drove my car vacationer. VIDEO
Heavy surf during storm Barry turned to the shore parked the car in the beach car literally merged with the sand.
“Just crazy to see how all this is happening,” said Garrett young, whose car sank in the sand and the water on the shore, quoted by Fox 10.
Yang came to the island Dauphin island, Alabama, Thursday, July 11 — the day he started his vacation. Tropical storm Barry has destroyed not only his car but also his plans.
Dodge Charger 2013 was filled with water and sand. The car owner called the towing vehicle-tow truck, but to pull the car and failed.
“Here nothing can help, it is a pity, — he said. — We came here, we did everything we could, we broke a few straps, trying to pull the car”.
Garrett young had no choice but to look at how strong surf washes away the memories of his car.
“After hours of observation of how the sand rises higher and higher, you feel helpless and realize that nothing I can do,” admitted Yang.