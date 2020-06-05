Storm Cristobal brings US the rains and floods: in one of the States declared a state of emergency
Data observing system for tropical storm Cristobal reported that it may reach U.S. shores in the evening on Sunday, 7 June, says ABC News.
Thursday, June 4, the storm system weakened to a tropical depression, but it is expected that it will gradually increase as you progress in the direction of the United States. As soon as the system will come on the land, it is likely to become a tropical storm.
As expected, cristóbal close to the coast of Louisiana by the evening of Sunday, June 7, with winds up to 60 mph (96 km/h).
The storm has already brought heavy rain and flooding in some parts of Mexico and Central America, and now the same thing needs to happen in the US.
A warning about possible flooding was issued for most parts of Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where they can drop up to 4 inches (10 cm) of precipitation by the weekend (6 and 7 June) and the beginning of next week.
On June 4 the Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards has declared the state of emergency in anticipation of a possible release of the storm on land.
“It is still too early to say precisely what the impact can have Cristobal in Louisiana, now is the time to make plans, which should include the traditional basic necessities, as well as masks and disinfectant for hands and as we continue to fight the pandemic coronavirus,” said the Governor in an official statement.
Central and South Florida are also under the supervision of meteorologists because of the risk of flooding for the rest of the week due to the tropical moisture combined with the wind gusts. The land in these regions already saturated with precipitation, after last week, rich sediments.
On Thursday evening, June 4, in the Northern and Central plains possible severe weather, including hail and a few tornadoes.
Strong storms are also projected from Oklahoma city to Panhandle, Texas.
