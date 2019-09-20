Storm Imelda in Texas: people in flooded homes, thousands evacuated victims. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
4 people were killed and thousands more evacuated from the flood rescue team after tropical storm Imelda. Nature struck Texas massive rainfall led to extensive flooding.
In Jefferson County were heavy rains: 72 hours here dropped to 40 inches (1 meter) precipitation — residents say they do not recall since, as here, hurricane Harvey. Rescuers on boats trying to get to stuck in the machines drivers and families caught up in traps of their own homes during the incessant downpour, writes The Guardian.
Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said the evacuation of people and transport them to safe areas was undertaken by a combination of at least 1000 rescue and evacuation operations in the most flooded areas. The storm also flooded parts of southwest Louisiana.
In Houston canceled or delayed more than 900 flights. Authorities warned that near beaumont in Jefferson County along the Texas Gulf coast can break the dam, since the duration and intensity of rain has surprised even those who were preparing for floods.
19-year-old boy was under water, he was electrocuted when he tried to take your horse to a safe place, according to the Sheriff’s office of Jefferson County. The representative of the Department said that the death occurred during a thunderstorm.
The body of 47-year-old man was found in a Toyota Prius after the water receded from the flooded channel. The body of another man was found in a ditch, most likely, according to officials, he drowned, says Fox News.
Another victim — a man of 40-50 years. He drowned trying to drive a van through the flood waters near Intercontinental airport George Bush Houston during rush hour on Thursday.
The national weather service said that according to preliminary estimates, meter precipitation in just 72 hours, makes the storm Imelda seventh the wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history.
Even when the rains weakened a little over Houston, Central motorway remained littered with abandoned cars submerged in water. Thousands of other drivers stood on the narrow lanes have flooded roadsides.
Before the evening rush hour, the representatives of Houston urged people to stay in their offices and not to go to the flooded and already clogged highways. With the same appeal authorities have appealed to parents of schoolchildren: the largest in Texas, independent school district Houston, which enrolls more than 200,000 people, did not cancel classes and does not reduce the day, unlike neighboring on the path of the storm areas .
Imelda is the first storm with a name that has struck the region of Houston.
As AccuWeather reports, in some suburbs of Houston, the water level may reach 55 inches (nearly 1.4 meters) and in the Central part of the city is about 1 ft (30 cm). In the greater Houston area dropped more than 40 inches of precipitation (101 cm), including 25 (63.5 cm) for 12 hours, writes the New York Post.
“Houston can expect precipitation is 6 to 12 inches (15-30 cm), said Dan Kottlowski, senior meteorologist and lead hurricane expert at AccuWeather. That amount is about one-third precipitation Harvey. But this is the worst flooding that we have seen since Harvey”.
Harvey hit the region with wind speed of 130 mph (209 km/h), killing 80 people. It caused damage of more than 125 billion dollars — then in downtown Houston fell to 51 inches (~1.3 meters) precipitation.
Huge Houston furniture store became a shelter for evacuees. On main roads the firemen saved on the sandbank truckers. In social networks people wrote that the water quickly seeped into their home, they asked for help.
Despite the fact that the intensity of the storm waned, officials of Harris County (population of 4.7 million inhabitants) has warned that many of the area water will not recede until the weekend.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott received a report warning that due to a changing climate of storm surges will visit the region more often. Scientists say that the climate crisis is causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events such as storms, droughts, floods and fires, but without careful study, they can not directly link a single weather phenomenon with the changing climate.
Climate skepticism is deeply rooted among the leaders of the Republicans in Texas, and according to Abbott, “it is impossible” to say whether he thinks that anthropogenic global warming is causing the disasters to which the residents have even become accustomed. Earlier this year, Abbott approved revenues in the billions of dollars to fortify the coast of Texas and reduce catastrophic flooding.
Flooding in Imelda occurred after hurricane Humberto blew the roofs and downed trees in Bermuda, and hurricane Jerry had to move to the Northern Leeward Islands on Friday and to the North of Puerto Rico on Saturday.
Jeff Evans, senior meteorologist the National weather service in Houston, said that in the suburbs may be more rain than in Harvey’s time, but in the Central part of the city none of this will happen.
Flooding in Imelda swiped closer to the East and South-East of the city and caused a problem — on Thursday, the airport named after George Bush was forced to cancel the reception of flights.
According to reports the Jefferson parish reservoir Green Pond Gulley Levy with an area of 5600 acres (2266 ha), “can break at any moment.”
Police Department beaumont urged residents to look for hills to protect themselves from floods, as the rising floodwaters began to inundate the houses and to block main roads, including sections of interstate 10 and highway 69.
“The situation here is getting worse every minute, — said Michael Stevens, a resident of nearby Vidor. — To the people in the apartment even a snake swim from the nearest creeks.”