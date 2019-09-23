‘Strange accident’: the girl died in his birthday falling off a bike
Girl from Kentucky died in your ninth birthday. The tragedy occurred last week as a result of “freak accidents” when she was riding a Bicycle.
According to investigators, on Tuesday, September 17, Charlene “Charlie” Sipes was riding a bike near Hodgenville, which is about 55 miles (34 km) South of Louisville.
When she fell, the handlebars Bicycle brakes hurt her neck, cutting an artery. The Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy said the girl’s mother, Tiffany Fisher, found her and carried the body about 200 feet (60 meters) back to their home, but the child never recovered.
On Saturday, Fisher wrote in Facebook that her daughter was somewhere out there “smiling right now” after seeing news about themselves, as “she always wanted to be famous.”
“I think it would be a comedienne. She loved Adam Sandler. Ellen [DeGeneres] made her laugh hysterically, and Robin Williams. Now she’s out there with our family, listening to performances by Robin Williams,” said Fisher.
“I lost my entire world. I loved this little girl with every ounce of his body. I lived for her. She gave me the meaning of life,” wrote her mother.
“I love you so much, baby. So, really, — said the grieving mother. But you are going to live. You’re still here. You will not forget.”
From the obituary it became clear that Charlie was in elementary school, Abraham Lincoln in Hodgenville. They lived with her parents, grandparents, great-grandmother and four brothers and sisters. The school has described Charlie as “charming, caring student, who was loved by teachers and peers”.