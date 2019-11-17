Strange and spooky things find the inspectors during the inspection of homes in the United States
Home inspectors are there where the owners do not especially want to put them — they can reach all corners of the house, both inside and outside. All of what you do not want to think is happening in these dark and spooky spaces. Or do you want to know?
Fox News offers to ask home inspectors who are working in this business for many years, that most strange and terrible they saw in the houses that were visited.
Alive and dead zoo
“Some of the most frustrating things that we find are animals dead in attics or in basements, they are always disgusting, or alive, which is always scary, says Reuben Saltzman, President of Structure Tech Home Inspections in Minneapolis. — In Minnesota we usually find raccoons and squirrels, but in the southern part of the country it’s much worse.”
There is found drowned under water heaters frogs, svalivshihsya furnaces mice, frozen in the basement of porcupines and a dead fish on the roof. Saltzman surprised: the fish was thrown on top of some sort of bird or something more strange happened?
“We also found wasp nests the size of basketballs inside the attic and in the basement on a ceiling beam, and homeowners and had no idea that they have wasps,” adds Salzman.
Bruce Barker, the founder and President of Dream Home Consultants in Cary, North Carolina, has collected nearly 6,000 photographs depicting such horrors as fried lizards and mice inside electrical panels, snakes in the basement and even a black widow spider.
“We found termite tubes hanging from the ceiling. Termites need soil to travel and to live, so they build tubes out of mud, he explains. — Looks like the whole hanging stalactites”.
In addition, inspectors regularly find a lot of birdseed — unpleasant and toxic material.
Mysterious design solutions
“One of the craziest things I ever saw was a boat trailer that is used as the basis for the house,” recalls Salzman.
“In the basement, I saw embedded in the concrete bus. I had some time to stare at it to understand what I’m looking at, he says. And I realized that all this addition was built on the trailer”.
Sometimes projects are half completed or fragile as a deck of cards, held on shaky ground.
Dangerous plumbing solutions
Salzmann often finds that homeowners tried to fix the leak in the plumbing of any scrap material. Contrary to popular belief, duct tape does not actually fixes the plumbing leaks, wall tiles for shower or storm drain, he says.
“People will use putty, radiator hoses, clamps, vices — just the most insane things — that the water did not come from places where it should not be,” he says.
Cause for alarm
Perhaps the most troubling things facing home inspectors relate to electrical systems and outlets in the house, says Barker.
“I’ve seen people that don’t put a wired connection in the box, and just leave them to hang out. If I had a dollar for every one of them, I would not have to crawl through areas for inspection,” he says, noting that this creates a serious fire hazard.
And one more thing in kopilochku called “what were they thinking?”: in one of the houses a number of Christmas lights was strung directly over the pool. When enabled fountain, swimmers at the bottom can get serious injury from electric shock.