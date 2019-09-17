“Strange choice”: decoded the secret meaning of the post Meghan Markle at Instagram in honor of my birthday.
On 15 September, the day of the 35th anniversary of Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle posted on the official website of Casekow in Instagram a collage of photos of her husband, with its touching message.
Psychologist Jo Hemmings commentary edition of The Sun, noted that nine published Duchess photo was not chosen randomly, but carefully chosen to convey certain messages. Thus, the most indicative in this sense, Joe thinks the photo where Harry is pictured with his older brother William. This picture was taken in 2000, at the centenary celebration of the Queen mother. Joe was surprised at the choice of pictures. “She takes William’s not in the best light. There are numerous shots where they show brotherly love, but this is not one of them.” According to the psychologist Harry looks in the photo cranky and gloomy and not looking at his brother, looking straight ahead. And William either teases him, or persuades. “Strange choice,” says Hemmings.
While Kensington Palace posted in social networks to congratulate the birthday boy Harry more warm photo, which the brothers smile at each other. However, providing it in this case too the official post, which expressed wishes for a happy birthday “Duke of Sussex”.
No less strange it seemed Hemmings and photos of Harry with his mother Princess Diana, dated 1984. On it lady Di holding baby Harry seems sad and looks down. At that time, as there are lots of happy photos of Diana with Harry on his hands. Joe believes that this may be a reflection of what the mother Meghan wants to appear in the eyes of others. Diana introduced a more casual approach to how Royal babies are presented to the world. “I think this wants to be Megan. Although I’m not sure it is,” — says psychologist.
The photo where little Harry waving to the audience, Megan, according to Hemmings, wanted to show his vulnerability and shyness. The Duchess also wanted to mention his humanitarian work. And in the last picture with son Archie Harry appears in the role of a loving father.
On all pictures where she Megan, her face is not fully visible. According to psychologist, the former actress didn’t want to overshadow her husband. Of the nine pictures and no one was depicted Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton.
