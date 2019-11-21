Strange family: girlfriend Meghan Markle told the “whole truth” about the relationship between…
Some close friend Meghan Markle, who wished to remain anonymous, told the American edition of People about the relationship in the Royal family of great Britain. According to her, Megan and Harry feel more and more isolating itself from the rest of the family, and they are hard to carry.
. So, Harry talked about how trying to protect his family from Intrusive media attention, remembering the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, pursued by paparazzi. But Megan complained about how stressed she lived during her pregnancy and first months of motherhood. She made it clear that life in the Palace isn’t a fairy tale, how could someone seem, and that she “lives and exists”. “Not many people asked me if I was okay“, she said.
Harry also confirmed the rumors about the alienation between him and his elder brother William, stating that they “go different ways” and they have “bad days”.
After the airing of this film by the representatives of the Prince William said that His Highness “worried” for his brother and sister-in-law and “hopes they’re all right.”
However, an anonymous friend Megan says that even after these interviews, nothing has changed. The Prince and the former American actress, discovered the world of his pain, still feel hurt and vulnerable. All already know about what they are going through emotional stress, but it has not made Casekow with the rest of the family. “There was no 180 degree turnaround. Nothing has changed. They don’t talk, don’t ask how they’re doing, nobody sends text messages“, she said.
“It’s a strange family. None of them, not particularly support the other… They do not praise each other. Never call just to say: “It was a beautiful speech”, — told People Royal biographer penny junor, M. p.,.
A source confirmed to Express that between Sasaxle and Cambridge really has long been a rift had grown. They just perform their duties — doing what I have to do for the good of the family. And that’s it. William and Kate are now focused on training for his future role of king and Queen-consort. And between the brothers there is some competition, which affected their relationship.
By the way, girlfriend Megan is not the first time anonymously communicate with journalists People. Later this message is published by the Daily Mail, became the reason for the appeal of the Duchess to court.
