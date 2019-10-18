Strange findings on Google maps, which cause a lot of issues
Thanks to modern technology we can learn amazing things sitting right at home, whether it’s news about saving the scientists the extinct species of rhinoceros or the story of how man learned to draw a stunning picture after blind.
And now we get to see amazing things by going to Google maps, there are a lot of interesting and fun images from the satellite. Sometimes you just need to know where to look.
1. This waving man can easily be seen from space
And if you come to this place and see with your own eyes, you will find that this is a floating pontoon that is part of a children’s amusement Park. I think the kids like it!
2. It’s a small village in Nigeria with a population of 50 families. The main occupation of the local — extraction of salt from the mud ponds.
Each pond is filled with water, in which is placed a special clay that contains salt. Then salt water is drained, filtered and left in the sun. The moisture evaporates and salt crystals remain!
3. Unusual children’s Playground
One of the strangest children’s playgrounds located in the Spanish city of Valencia. Playground, made in the form of a reclining Gulliver, will make you feel like Lilliputians even parents. Numerous slides, ladders, secret passages represent the whole Park. And for parents there is a wide bench in the shade — fast kids from such places will not go away!
4. The maze, similar to the trail of the giant, in a small village of the County of Hampshire. This is the longest maze in England!
Really tired the captain wanted to hurry and get home, got his ship far inland? Actually it is a shopping centre in Hong Kong, which looks amazing in the evening with the included illumination.
6. The pyramid in Antarctica
The existence of this pyramid for many years discussed: some believe that it is the legacy of an ancient civilization, others that it is the remains of the legendary Atlantis. Or is it just the usual mountain of unusual shape.
7. So look 70 thousand bottles of Coca-Cola
The world’s largest logo “The Coca-Cola Company” was erected in 1986 in honor of the centennial of the creation of the famous beverage.
8. The alien ship in Texas
No, this is not a photo from Area 51, but only the work of Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. This architectural design was once very popular and represented the hope of humanity on the viability of future technologies. Today, all the world can be found about 30 such buildings.
9. A huge collection of aircraft
Different types of old and new planes can be seen near the small airport Nikola Tesla, near Belgrade. In the Museum of aviation visitors can examine each detail of the more than two hundred aircraft.
10. Ancient South American cat
This geoglyph is approximately 9 000 years. According to one version, it shows the divine cat from another world. The drawing is located in the Atacama desert, where for centuries there was not a drop of rain — the driest place on the planet!
11. How to get a neighbor
After long quarrel one of the neighbors decided to take revenge and “wrote” in his field inappropriate word with an arrow pointing to the neighbor’s house. If only peacefully!
12. Antarctica and South America one continent?
Look at the shape of these parts of the two continents. Some scientists believe that the separation occurred a long time ago due to fall to Earth a huge meteorite. What braking distance!
This is not the whole list of fascinating finds on the maps, and you can see how valuable this resource from Google: you can route to each other to build, and you can see the millennial drawings of ancient people.