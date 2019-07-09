Strange law: resident of Minnesota must pay $20 thousand due to a small leak in the water
In Minneapolis (mn), the home owner found a small leak of water from the water supply and now must pay the city $20,000 for the repair of pipes practically throughout the street.
Dan Wilke said that while working in the yard six weeks ago, noticed a stream of water on his lawn. He immediately reported it to city authorities. The man suggested that he would have to pay for the repair parts water pipe “from the valve to his house”. But it turned out that the main part of the aqueduct is on the other side of the street, where the waters divide by four pipes.
And now because of the city decree 27-year-old, Wilke must pay for the replacement of all lead elements of the water supply. This work is estimated to be approximately $20 000.
“Tender proposal and appreciated the work of 17 000 to 21 000 dollars”, — said Wilke.
“It’s a bit shocking, if not more,” he added.
Although the leading water line is not leaking, there is another part of it, and it means that Wilke responsible for the “fix everything under the main road,” he said.
Currently Wilke lobbying city officials making amendments to the decree almost 30 years ago. It indicates that any homeowner living along the main roads, “can get an account in $ 20 000 for a small leak in their water line.”
“I would really like to see Minneapolis has claimed responsibility for what is in their ownership,” said Wilke.