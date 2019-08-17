Strange life hacks from extremely creative people

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

Resourceful men and their brilliant antics.

There is nobody not a secret that genius often borders on stupidity. Non-standard decision tasks can cause or admiration, or bewilderment. we have collected 17 brilliant, but silly decisions in the life of creative people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to novate.

1. “If not fit, then just a little bit!”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

2. “Oh, I do believe this man was up to something interesting…”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

3. Life is full of obstacles!

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

4. It’s like the story about Winnie the Pooh

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

5. “At first we just wanted to extend the balcony, but somehow peregrinos…”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

6. Now I understand what “to build on a whim”!

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

7. The repair of the road through a secret old Russian technology!

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

8. “Tell me, please, for what need this socket?”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

9. “One can only hope that this guy will be careful with maneuvers…”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

10. “Perhaps this is the most comfortable toilet I’ve ever seen!”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

11. “But not too much of a liability for ordinary houses?”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

12. “Turns out not to rinse frequently, but what to do…”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

13. “Nothing complicated: blurted brick, pressed, remnants of smeared…”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

14. But with the visor somehow didn’t work…

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

15. “But yesterday there was a pit!”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

16. Now in fashion everything is fine, house is no exception!

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

17. “Stairs? Sorry, the staircase is not provided here!”

Странные лайфхаки от чрезмерно изобретательных людей

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.