Strange mods, which can be found in the subway

| July 29, 2019 | News | No Comments
They do not care about the opinions of others.

Who are they? Maybe the mods? Maybe… Maybe just gay people? Maybe… Guess then we will not. Let’s just look at these lunatics who obviously cause the rapid interest of others, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. Women’s eloquent response to sandals with socks

2. Random encounters do not happen… It’s destiny!

3. Glamorous minimalism — what you need in hot summers

4. Buxom virgin as if descended from paintings by Rubens

5. Somehow I wanted a sandwich with white bread and sausage Amateur

6. Mama I’m a seamstress

7. Rose-colored glasses do not roll in the course went 3D…

8. Caught the fashion trends of the season

9. Not Imperial this business — languidly stand in the subway

10. Look, superheroes are among us!

11. What to do if you want and can not? That’s right, go ahead!

12. Why would you wear fishnets? This is probably a rhetorical question…

13. Delusions of grandeur

14. Blood relatives Chewbacca

15. Oh, what tips and life hacking not read a lot girls on the Internet!

16. The love triangle at the blue line

17. Grandma, who rides a scooter up with the time

18. Urban nerds can’t even for a human to have a rest in tents

19. Docha, docha, and you also signed up to Tumblr?

20. Make yourself at home

21. Trophy warrior

22. The fruits of diligent study in school

23. Yes, you see what I mean. Without epilating so appetizing that would not work…

24. I’d like it to retain the same desire to be a woman

