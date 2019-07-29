Strange mods, which can be found in the subway
They do not care about the opinions of others.
Who are they? Maybe the mods? Maybe… Maybe just gay people? Maybe… Guess then we will not. Let’s just look at these lunatics who obviously cause the rapid interest of others, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. Women’s eloquent response to sandals with socks
2. Random encounters do not happen… It’s destiny!
3. Glamorous minimalism — what you need in hot summers
4. Buxom virgin as if descended from paintings by Rubens
5. Somehow I wanted a sandwich with white bread and sausage Amateur
6. Mama I’m a seamstress
7. Rose-colored glasses do not roll in the course went 3D…
8. Caught the fashion trends of the season
9. Not Imperial this business — languidly stand in the subway
10. Look, superheroes are among us!
11. What to do if you want and can not? That’s right, go ahead!
12. Why would you wear fishnets? This is probably a rhetorical question…
13. Delusions of grandeur
14. Blood relatives Chewbacca
15. Oh, what tips and life hacking not read a lot girls on the Internet!
16. The love triangle at the blue line
17. Grandma, who rides a scooter up with the time
18. Urban nerds can’t even for a human to have a rest in tents
19. Docha, docha, and you also signed up to Tumblr?
20. Make yourself at home
21. Trophy warrior
22. The fruits of diligent study in school
23. Yes, you see what I mean. Without epilating so appetizing that would not work…
24. I’d like it to retain the same desire to be a woman
