Strange things that someone actually buys

On the Internet you can buy anything at all and you will hardly find such a thing more do not sell.
Is that the sale has not yet appeared the elixir of eternal youth, but it is also only a matter of time.
And the Internet sometimes sell crazy things, some of them we decided to share with you.
This separator for eggs completely discourages appetite
Who had the idea to make and sell? Who had the idea to buy it we can already see
Very interesting water tap
Fashionable bag in the form of a cow’s udder
It’s protection for … nails?
This bowl will discourage even the most ravenous appetite
This toothbrush, which fits over the finger, which may also protect you from sexually transmitted diseases
This hand soap
This wheel is suitable for those who always wanted to feel like a pirate
Sponge, which seems too convenient
Paper towel dispensers we didn’T want to use ever
Certainly it is very absorbent mattress
It’s fucking weird socks
Chair with hair
Of course, very conveniently, two in one, but how to use the plunger without touching the brush?
Cowards, masking the smell of gas
“I have officially lost faith in humanity”
Contact lenses with national flags. Wow ….
Special bag for baguette
This watch is disgusting
Slates for people who love to feel the touch of grass on their toes
Shape ice cube with a spider, which is suitable, perhaps, for a cruel prank
