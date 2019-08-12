Strange things that someone actually buys

On the Internet you can buy anything at all and you will hardly find such a thing more do not sell.

Is that the sale has not yet appeared the elixir of eternal youth, but it is also only a matter of time, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 4tololo.ru.

And the Internet sometimes sell crazy things, some of them we decided to share with you.

This separator for eggs completely discourages appetite

Who had the idea to make and sell? Who had the idea to buy it we can already see

Very interesting water tap

Fashionable bag in the form of a cow’s udder

It’s protection for … nails?

This bowl will discourage even the most ravenous appetite

This toothbrush, which fits over the finger, which may also protect you from sexually transmitted diseases

This hand soap

This wheel is suitable for those who always wanted to feel like a pirate

Sponge, which seems too convenient

Paper towel dispensers we didn’T want to use ever

Certainly it is very absorbent mattress

It’s fucking weird socks

Chair with hair

Of course, very conveniently, two in one, but how to use the plunger without touching the brush?

Cowards, masking the smell of gas

“I have officially lost faith in humanity”

Contact lenses with national flags. Wow ….

Special bag for baguette

This watch is disgusting

Slates for people who love to feel the touch of grass on their toes

Shape ice cube with a spider, which is suitable, perhaps, for a cruel prank

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.